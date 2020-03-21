2 More COVID-19 Deaths in LA County, Total Cases Rise Past 350

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be spreading and growing deadlier in Los Angeles County, with public health officials announcing two more deaths and 59 news cases Saturday.

The two deaths both occurred in people over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions, the Department of Public Health said in a statement. As a result, the death toll related to COVID-19 in LA County doubled from two to four.

In addition, the county reported 59 new cases to increase the count to 351.

All confirmed cases are being isolated, with close contacts being quarantined, health officials stated.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died from COVID-19 and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, in a statement. "While the State and County have taken aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we still need everyone to make sure they are practicing social distancing so as not to spread the disease to others or be exposed to the disease by others. And though we may be physically further apart, we are all in this together.”

Ferrer added, “Public Health is actively coordinating with all the County Departments through the Office of Emergency Management to ensure that everything possible is being done to meet the needs of the people we serve, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

In addition, Public Health issued an enhanced Health Officer Order and clarified that golf courses and personal grooming services, including hair and nail salons, are non-essentials services that are closed. The latest Health Office Order can be found here.

Further the department advised all residents who are mildly sick to stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. "Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick," the department said.