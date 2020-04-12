31 New Deaths, More Than 1,900 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in LA County

Another 31 people died and 323 new cases were confirmed related to the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County Sunday, public health officials said. Sixty-five percent of the people who died had underlying health conditions and 25 of the 31 were people over the age of 65, according to the LA County Department of Public Health.

As of Sunday, 9,192 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, had been confirmed, the department said.

The county has reported a total of 296 deaths related to the virus, with 83% of those people having underlying health conditions.

Of the deaths, Public Health said race and ethnicity information was available for 240 people, or 85% of the deceased: 33% Latinx residents; 32% white residents; 19% Asian residents; 14% African American residents; 2% other races.

Of the people who have tested positive, 24% had been hospitalized at some point during their illness, the department said.

"As many Angelenos celebrate the Easter holiday today, I want to acknowledge those families that are grieving the loss of a loved one associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who are experiencing loss, illness, and distress today,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health in a statement. “I also want to thank everyone for continuing to do their part to help suppress this virus; please stay at home whenever possible and when you go out in public, wear a cloth face covering."

Testing capacity has increased in the county, with testing results available for more than 47,000 people as of Sunday, the Department of Public Health said. Of those tests, 14% have tested positive.

Below is a breakdown of the LA County Department of Public Health's latest figures:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases -- 9192 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) -- 8743

Long Beach -- 332

Pasadena -- 117

Deaths 296

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 281

Long Beach 8

Pasadena 7

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 -- 95

18 to 40 --2802

41 to 65 --3867

over 65 --1944

Under Investigation --35

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Male 4402

Female 4198

Other 2

Under Investigation 141

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Asian 632

Black 478

Hispanic/Latino 2025

White 1445

Other 670

Under Investigation 3493

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 2246

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Asian 46

Black 33

Hispanic/Latino 79

White 77

Other 5

Under Investigation 41

A detailed breakdown by city is available here.