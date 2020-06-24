coronavirus

All Concerts Canceled at Pechanga Casino for Rest of 2020

Officials said current ticket-holders will be admitted to the future shows. Or they can request refunds, either directly through the resort, or via Ticketmaster, with which Pechanga contracts for some events.

By City News Service

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Concerts scheduled for the second half of 2020 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula will not be held, but instead will be postponed to unconfirmed dates in 2021 as a public health precaution stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

"The health and safety of our guests, team members and community is and has always been our number one priority,'' Pechanga Development Corp. President Jared Munoa said. "We decided to make this decision now so our guests were not left wondering about whether or not concerts would take place as previously scheduled. Avoiding mass gatherings is the prudent thing to do for public health, and we'll look forward to bringing exciting concerts back when the time is right."

A total of 13 shows that had been on the calendar were canceled, according to resort officials.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 7 mins ago

Watch Live: LA Mayor Provides Updates on COVID-19 Spread

george floyd protests 8 mins ago

Bill Tops $1 Million to Fix Police Cars Damaged During Civil Unrest

Acts included the bands Chicago, Chaka Khan and Pitbull. Most of the shows had been slated for the Pechanga Theater and the Summit Events Center.

New concert dates will posted on the resort website when they are confirmed.

Officials said current ticket-holders will be admitted to the future shows. Or they can request refunds, either directly through the resort, or via Ticketmaster, with which Pechanga contracts for some events.

Anyone who purchased through Pechanga and is seeking a refund should call 888-810-8871, or email boxoffice@pechanga.com, to submit a request.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Pechanga Indian Tribe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us