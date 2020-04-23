coronavirus

Authorities Hold News Conference as Orange County Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths

By City News Service

Orange County Thursday reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 36, and announced 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing that number to 1,827.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 162 on Wednesday to 158, with the number of intensive care patients dropping from 70 to 59, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

Overall, there have been 170 coronavirus cases in the county's nursing homes, with 102 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 and 68 staffers falling ill to the virus.

County officials have contracted with a temporary nursing staffing agency to make sure there are enough emergency medical technicians to help in the event that nursing home staffers refuse to report for work.

Two residents of Huntington Valley Health Care Center in Huntington Beach -- aged 77 and 79 -- died this week. Fourteen other patients are hospitalized, and 24 staffers have tested positive for the virus.

Of the county's total coronavirus cases, 2%, or 33, involve people under 18 years old; 8%, or 141, are between 18-24; 16%, or 296, are between 25-34; 14%, or 262, are between 35-44; 39%, or 708, are between 45-64, and 21%, 385, are 65 or older. Men make up 53% of the county's cases and 64% of its fatalities.

