Coronavirus Guidelines to Know Before Boarding a Metro Bus

Bus riders are encouraged to maintain six feet of distance from other passengers as part of Metro new procedures developed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The new bus procedures announced by Metro are to help passengers and drivers maintain the required six-foot "social distance" while providing service for people who rely on public transportation to access healthcare, food and other essential resources, officials said.

Here’s what to know.

Bus riders must board and exit through rear doors only.

The front door will remain available to wheelchair riders and those who need the wheelchair ramp.

Metro is also requiring all bus operators to use the transparent protective barrier that helps isolate them.

Passengers with bicycles in the rack at the front of the bus should let the operator know before they get out, so they get enough time to retrieve their bike.

Metro also announced schedule changes.

Starting Monday, trains on the Red, Purple, Blue, Expo and Gold lines will run every 12 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes until the last trains depart at midnight.

The Green Line will run every 12 minutes between 4 a.m.. and 9 a.m., every 15 minutes until 3 p.m., every 12 minutes until 6 p.m. and every 20 minutes until midnight.

Riders are urged to be on the rail system no later than 10:30 p.m. to make their final connections. Trains run on the usual weekend schedule.

Also, to help passengers maintain social distancing, Purple Line trains will have four cars and Red Line trains will have six cars, officials said.

Click here for updates from Metro regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cleaning procedures on buses, trains and inside Metro buildings has been strengthened, according to Metro. There are no plans to halt operations due to the virus’ spread. The agency said many people who work in hospitals, nursing homes and grocery stores use the service.