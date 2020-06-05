California to Let Schools, Gyms Bars and More Reopen Next Week

California will allow the reopening of schools, day camps, bars, gyms and some sports with modifications starting next week.

Details about the significant step as the state gradually pulls back a stay-home order issued in mid-March were not immediately available.

Mark Ghaly, the state's top health official, said the state plans to release guidance Friday for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus.

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to start reopening the other sectors.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has been moving the state through a methodical four-step process for reopening. Most of the new businesses are part of "Phase 3." Nail salons will not be included in the list.