California’s strictest stay-at-home orders are expected to be extended in central and Southern California as hospitals reach critically low intensive care unit capacity ahead of an expected post-holiday case surge.

The stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are set to expire Monday — they were first imposed three weeks ago — but Gov. Gavin Newsom has signaled they would not be allowed to lapse. State officials said Sunday afternoon the orders were likely to be extended but did not make a definitive ruling.

The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year’s travelers return home.

"We're being stretched farther than we've ever been stretched," said Dr. Peter Chen, division director for pulmonary critical care at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

California hit 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve, becoming the first state to reach the milestone. For context, The first COVID-19 case in California was confirmed Jan. 25. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov. 11.

In Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, county estimates show that about 1 in 95 people are contagious with the virus. Officials estimate one person dies every 10 minutes from COVID-19 in the county.

Statewide, officials on Sunday reported 2,122,806 confirmed cases and more than 24,000 deaths. The figures are from Saturday, the most recent data available. Most of the state is under stay-at-home orders.

"What we don't know is what the peak is going to be," Chen said.

"That's really the frightening part about it because we've already been overwhelmed with the number of patients that are coming in."

The state’s total confirmed cases rose by more than 50,000 — an increase of 2.4% — over the previous day, data shows. Some of the cases reflect two days of data from Los Angeles County, which had an internet service interruption Friday and caused delays in reporting.

There were 237 additional deaths reported to the state, a figure believed to be an undercount because of LA County’s delayed reporting.

The stay-at-home orders require regions to have ICU capacity projections to be above or equal to 15%.

Northern California’s ICU capacity projections are at 28.3%, while the Southern California and San Joaquin Valley projections are 0%. The Greater Sacramento region stands at 17.8% and the Bay Area is at 11.1%, state figures show.

In some counties in the San Joaquin Valley, state data shows there aren’t any ICU beds left. In others, only a handful remain. The crisis is straining the state’s medical system well beyond its normal capacity, prompting hospitals to treat patients in tents, offices and auditoriums.