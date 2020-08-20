City of Carson Offers Financial Assistance to Struggling Renters

Carson residents suffering the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to opt for financial assistance offered by the city to pay their rent.

Tenants who wish to apply for this financial aid must meet the following requirements:

Have an income of less than $63,100 for a single person and up to $92,950.00 for a family of four.

Demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19, such as job loss, reduced work hours, or reduced wages.

Financial assistance is available for a maximum of $1,000 per month for up to three months and is based on actual need for monthly rent and does not have to be repaid.

"These are unprecedented times and Carson continues to find responsible ways to help our residents during this pandemic. This grant program provides critical relief to our qualified Carson residents," said Carson Mayor Albert Robles. "The City of Carson is striving to help our residents where we can because we really are all in this together. The health and safety of our neighbors helps ensure the health and safety of all."

City representatives noted that funding is limited and therefore not all applications will receive funding.

The first 200 applications received will be processed in the order they are submitted. Only applications submitted with all the information on the checklist will be accepted and reviewed to determine their eligibility for funding.

For additional information on qualification requirements and how to apply, click here.

The link includes the application and the checklist that specifies the information to be submitted with the application. Applications are now available and will be accepted only until Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Applications are only accepted by appointment by calling 310-233-4829.

In addition to the city's assistance program, qualifying Carson residents can apply for assistance through the Los Angeles County rental assistance program.

The Los Angeles County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program is accepting applications through Monday, August 31, 2020.