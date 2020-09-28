maywood

City of Maywood Providing Emergency COVID-19 Rental Assistance

Applications will be reviewed in order of lottery number, according to the city, and the lottery will be conducted by HUB Cities Career Center at the end of the application period.

By Staff Reports

Maywood

If you're a Maywood tenant experiencing COVID-19-related hardship and need temporary rental or utility bill assistance, the city has created a program that provides up to $1,500.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program requires applicants to submit their paperwork prior to Friday, Oct. 9, with the application period beginning on Sept. 28.

Applications will be reviewed in order of lottery number, according to the city, and the lottery will be conducted by HUB Cities Career Center at the end of the application period.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA County 1 hour ago

LA County Appears to Have Avoided Post-Labor Day Surge, Officials Say

LAUSD 2 hours ago

LAUSD Not Yet Ready to Reopen, Superintendent Says

Completed applications can be submitted at City Hall, located at 4319 E. Slauson Ave. in the city of Maywood. Applications must be turned in prior to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and no late submissions will be accepted.

For more information on income limits and the application process, click here.

This article tagged under:

maywoodcoronavirusCOVID-19
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us