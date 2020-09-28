City of Maywood Providing Emergency COVID-19 Rental Assistance

If you're a Maywood tenant experiencing COVID-19-related hardship and need temporary rental or utility bill assistance, the city has created a program that provides up to $1,500.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program requires applicants to submit their paperwork prior to Friday, Oct. 9, with the application period beginning on Sept. 28.

Applications will be reviewed in order of lottery number, according to the city, and the lottery will be conducted by HUB Cities Career Center at the end of the application period.

Completed applications can be submitted at City Hall, located at 4319 E. Slauson Ave. in the city of Maywood. Applications must be turned in prior to 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 and no late submissions will be accepted.

For more information on income limits and the application process, click here.