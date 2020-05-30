Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Orange County Reach 6,100

Orange County officials reported another 181 cases of COVID-19 Saturday and one additional death, bringing the county's totals to 6,100 cases and 146 fatalities.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus rose to 272, with the number of patients in intensive care decreasing from 98 to 89, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The number of people tested stands at 121,811, with 2,447 people having recovered.

Santa Ana leads all Orange County cities with 1,171 cases, followed closely by Anaheim with 1,039. Many of the cases in both cities are tied to long-term nursing care facilities.

Men account for 52% of all the cases, and 58% of the deaths.

Meanwhile, Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service that his staff is considering a plan to again allow passive uses such as sunbathing at the beaches "because it's impossible to enforce anyway."

When the state approved a reopening of the county's beaches, county officials in their application wrote in a clause that they could decide to allow passive uses on the beaches when they felt it was appropriate, Kim said. The state is planning to open parking at its beaches in the county, and the county will follow suit for the beaches in its jurisdiction, Kim said.

On Thursday, the county's health officer, Dr. Nichole Quick, issued a modified health order that reflects the state's reopening of hair and beauty salons, as well as churches. Quick did not revise her order requiring masks whenever people cannot observe 6 feet of physical distance from others.

"The most common sense way of explaining it to Orange County residents is if you are out of your home interacting with people at your business, workplace or any public space and you cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing, the order requires you to put on a mask," Kim said Thursday.