Confused About Face-Covering Rules? Here’s a List of Cities Which Have Mandated Their Use

A grocery store in Long Beach refused to let in a customer who wasn't wearing a face covering, after the city amended its safer at home policy to require people who enter essential businesses to cover their nose and mouth to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But these requirements can get confusing, and not all cities have jumped on board in the same way.

So far, the following counties and cities require face coverings:

San Bernardino County: There’s a $1,000 fine for anyone not wearing a face-covering in public

Riverside County: Enforcement is up to local law enforcement, but face-coverings are recommended for anyone leaving their home.

Beverly Hills: Face-coverings are required for anyone leaving their home

Burbank: Face-coverings are required inside essential businesses

Carson: Face-coverings are required for anyone leaving their home

Inglewood: Face-coverings are required inside essential businesses

Los Angeles: Face-coverings are required inside essential businesses

Long Beach: Face-coverings are required inside essential businesses

Pasadena: Face-coverings are required inside essential businesses

In Orange County and the city of Irvine, public health leaders stopped short of an official order requiring face coverings, opting to strongly encourage their use.