Coronavirus Case Prompts Health Emergency Declaration At L.A. Air Force Base

A 30-day public health emergency was declared Thursday for the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo after an individual in the housing area at Fort MacArthur in San Pedro tested positive for the coronavirus.

The person, along with the person's family, is in quarantine, according to U.S. Air Force Col. Ann Igl, the 61st Air Base Group commander.

Military health professionals are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in contact or exposed, Igl said.

The emergency declaration allows the base commander to take protective

measures, including restricting base movement and limiting services.