Chart: See COVID-19 Deaths by City, State, Country

The U.S. has recorded more than 240,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as cases continue surging nationwide, according to NBC News.

More than 700 deaths were reported nationwide Monday, when the U.S. had more than 130,800 new cases. It was the first time cases have crossed 130,000 in one day.

Cases around the globe have topped 50 million due to surges in the U.S. and Europe, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Deaths in Your City and State — and Across the US

These charts use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to show the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level.

The impact of coronavirus varies enormously in the United States from one place to another.

The charts above use daily coronavirus death data from Johns Hopkins University to display the seven-day moving average of deaths at the city, state and country level. The line illustrates a pattern that sharp rises and falls might disguise, providing insight into whether we can expect COVID-19 deaths to fall, rise or plateau in a given place.

Note: The chart updates daily.