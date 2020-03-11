coronavirus

E3 Expo in LA Cancelled Due to the Rapid Spread of Coronavirus

The video game industry events was scheduled for June 9-11 in downtown Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

David McNew/Getty Images

A man tries out a Virtual Reality game inside a Fulldome.pro 360-degree projection dome on opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles.

The Electronic Entertainment Expo scheduled for downtown Los Angeles in June has been cancelled due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

It's the latest high-profile event to be cancelled or postponed because of the global virus.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020," organizers said in a statement issued Wednesday morning. "Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."

The video game industry event was scheduled for June 9-11. Organizers will be in contact with exhibitors and attendees about refunds, the statement continued.

The cancellation was announced a day after another major Southern California event, the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, was postponed to October.

