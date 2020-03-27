How Traffic and Air Quality Are Changing Amid Self-Isolation

What to Know Traffic is down: LA residents are planning and taking 80% fewer trips around the city compared to 90% in San Francisco and New York City, according to the website Voro.

Crowded beaches, basketball courts, and hiking trails despite social distancing requirements can be a frustrating sight, but it seems many people have been staying inside under the state’s “stay at home” order.

Because of COVID-19 orders, traffic is down -- dramatically. According to Voro, LA residents are planning and taking 80% fewer trips around the city compared to 90% in San Francisco and New York City.

Data from City Mapper shows a drop in travel last week compared to two weeks ago.

The Los Angeles Police Department has noted a significant drop in traffic collisions since people were asked to stay home. The number of traffic collisions was 386 for the week ending Monday, versus more than 800 the week before that.

Here's a look at dolphins swimming off the coast of Redondo Beach this morning, March 27, 2020.

The air pollution control agency that services much of Southern California from Orange to Los Angeles and Riverside counties says air quality is also better too.

The South Coast AQMD said that’s primarily due to recent rains and less traffic, which has resulted in reduced emissions.

As Italy locks down its cities to halt the spread of the coronavirus, residents in Venice are starting to see a change to their canals. The waterways of Venice have cleared with the new lack of boat traffic, as seen in footage captured early March.

For now, roads will likely continue to look relatively empty, helping those people who provide essential services to continue their work.