LAPD

COVID-19 Cases Reach 108 LAPD Employees, 27 for LAFD

By City News Service

LAPD Headquarters
Eric Leonard/NBC

The number of Los Angeles Police Department employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to 108, while the Los Angeles Fire Department is reporting 27 cases, officials said this weekend.

Of the 108 cases in the police department, 45 have recovered and returned to full duty, one member is hospitalized, and all other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering, according to Jessica Kellogg, public information officer for the city Emergency Operations Center.

Kellogg said 22 LAFD employees have recovered and returned to work, and there have been no hospitalizations.

The remaining five employees are isolated and recovering at home, Kellogg said Saturday.

