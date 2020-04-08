Port of Los Angeles

Crew Member Onboard USNS Mercy Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Shahan Ahmed

USNS Mercy in San Diego
U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zach Kreitzer

A crew member onboard the USNS Mercy, the Navy hospital ship docked in the Port of Los Angeles, has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative for the United States Navy said Wednesday.

"One medical treatment facility crew member on board the USNS Mercy has test positive for COVID-19," Public Affairs Officer Lt. Joseph Pfaff said.

The crew member is currently in isolation onboard the ship and will soon be transferred off to a isolation facility, the Navy said.

The USNS Mercy is a hospital ship that arrived at the port to help care for non-coronavirus patients.

"The is not affect the ability of the Mercy to receive patients," the Navy said. "The ship is following protocols and is taking precautions to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board."

