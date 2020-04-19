Crowd Gathers in Orange County to Protest Stay at Home Order

A gathering in San Clemente Sunday was one of many protests that have been popping up around the country for the last week.

Many of the demonstrators were packed tightly together on the sidewalk, not maintaining the 6 feet of social distance. People in cars also lined the streets in support of the protest, honking their horns and slowly driving through downtown San Clemente.

Demonstrators waved flags, chanted and held signs: some of them reading “Let Me Re-Hire” and “My freedom is essential.”

Many of the protesters said the Stay at Home orders have gone too far, that going to the beach and surfing should not be considered a crime.

In addition to not maintaining distance during the rally, many people were not wearing face masks.

Many protesters said they are ready to open the economy back up and get back to work, and some said they were skeptical about the closures from the beginning.

"We do not trust our politicians," one protester said. "We see through this. We don’t believe it’s for a virus. It’s for political reasons. And we can see through that. And we are mad as hell."

"Some have gone too far, some governors have gone to far," President Donald Trump said Sunday. "Some of the things that happened are maybe not so appropriate. I think in the end it’s not going to matter because we are starting to open up our states."

About 100 people in Encinitas, down in the San Diego County, marched along South Coast Highway to protest the closure of beaches, parks and trails, demanding the end of the shutdown.

No arrests were made. And no citations were issued to demonstrators at either of the rallies.