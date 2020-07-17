Cut and Color Al Fresco: Orange County Hair Salon Takes Services Outside

Salon owners in Orange County are going to great lengths to cut through the red tape amid the coronavirus business restrictions and closures.

Daniel Michael Salon in Juan Capistrano has set up shop in the parking lot, where customers can get a cut and color outdoors.

"I think we all have to admit that when we are indoors, sometimes we kind of close ourselves up," salon owner Danny Bermumen said. "When we come outside, we open our hearts up and our minds, so I think it's positive."

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom enacted a series of reopening rollbacks, closing indoor operations of salons, gyms, churches and several other businesses in 30 California counties.

In response, the hair styling industry as whole is pushing for a statewide initiative that would allow for a blowout outdoors.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, a Republican who represents California's 23rd Congressional District, is leading the charge.

"If we don’t get this remedy, these salons, these barbers, these individuals are going to be further thrown into this really dark hole," Patterson said.

Regina Frykman, a salon owner, asked Orange County officials if she could take her business outside.

She said they responded saying that outdoor services are an option, if the location gets approval from their landlord and is operating in a safe maner.

The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology released a statement clarifying Governor Newsom’s order that halted indoor operations, saying, "all barbering, cosmetology and electrolysis services must be performed inside a licensed establishment."

Additionally, in California's Business and Professions Code, the legislature states that barbering for compensation in a place that is not licensed by the board is unlawful.

The California Department of Public Health COVID-19 Industry Guidelines for Hair Salons and Barbershops does not address outdoor services.

The guidelines require salons and barbershops to have a workplace specific plan, individual worker control measures and screening, cleaning and disinfecting protocols and physical distancing guidelines.

The California Department of Health also made face coverings mandatory for workers in a public setting, where there is a high risk of exposure.