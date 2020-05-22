CVS Opens Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Orange and Riverside Counties: What to Know

CVS is opening drive-thru testing sites Friday at locations in Southern California.

The company expects to open up to 1,000 testing locations across the country by the end of the month, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

A total of 14 test sites in California that are opening starting Friday are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states.

Patients will use self-swab tests in their car while monitored by pharmacy technicians, who will provide the test kit and instructions. Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab, with results available in about three days, according to CVS Health.

Patients must register in advance here. You can find a map of other testing sites in Southern California here.

Here are the Southern California locations.

Riverside County

14220 Schleisman Road, Eastvale

491 East Alessandro Blvd., Riverside

Orange County