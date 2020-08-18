Deadline Extended for Small Business Grants in East Hollywood, Los Feliz, Silver Lake Areas

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell announced Tuesday that the application deadline for his district's coronavirus-related small business grant program will be extended to 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Applications were made available Thursday with a filing deadline of Monday, but small businesses in Council District 13 will now have some extra time to file.

"Our small businesses continue to experience serious hardships and profound uncertainty because of the pandemic," O'Farrell said. "This financial assistance helps retain workers while enabling some small and independent business owners to survive."

The Emergency Small Business Grant Program will provide $5,000 to qualified, randomly selected small business owners within Council District 13, which includes portions of east Hollywood, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

A link to the application form can be found at CD13.com.

O'Farrell allocated $1 million in discretionary funding to kick-start the grant program. This specific funding historically would have been utilized for other purposes such as public infrastructure projects.

"COVID-19 has completely altered how small businesses operate, with many experiencing devastating economic consequences,'' said Carolyn Hull, general manager of the Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department. "EWDD is proud to support CD13's grant program, which will help alleviate some of the financial stressors currently being experienced by many local mom-and-pop shops."

To qualify for the grants, businesses must:

-- have an established business in Council District 13;

-- have an "active" status with the California secretary of state;

-- provide documents in the application (current business tax registration certificates, W-9 forms, etc.);

-- have at least three employees and up to 26;

-- have an annual gross revenue of $25,000 to $1 million and have an established commercial location; and,

-- must have been economically affected by COVID-19.

Acelera Financial is providing technical assistance to answer questions about the application process. Businesses can find out more information by contacting TA@acelerafinancial.com or calling 213-410-5099.