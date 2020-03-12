Disneyland and California Adventure Will Be Closed Starting Saturday Due to Coronavirus

Disney Resort officials announced Thursday that both Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks were to close starting Saturday through the end of the month over coronavirus concerns.

Disney hotels were to remain open through Monday so guests could make arrangements for travel.

Downtown Disney was to remain open, the statement read.

Disney officials also said they'd work to accommodate guests who had booked hotel stays.

The statement also said cast members would continue to receive pay, despite the closures.

No official word had been released from other theme parks around Southern California on closures.

Many events, including Coachella, had been canceled or postponed, and many schools had shifted to online classes in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. See the list here.

By Thursday, more than 127,000 positive cases had been reported worldwide, with deaths exceeding 4,700.

Anyone concerned about cancellations could contact the Walt Disney Travel Company at 714-520-5050.

