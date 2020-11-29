Curfew

Dozens Protest Governor's Curfew Order at Santa Monica Pier

Protests and faith-based services have been exempted from COVID-19- related orders because they are constitutionally protected rights.

By City News Service

Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

About 80 people gathered at the Santa Monica Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's limited Stay at Home order, which sets a 10 p.m. curfew prohibiting public and private gatherings, but there were no arrests, authorities said Sunday. 

The protesters began gathering at the pier at 8 p.m. Saturday, said Santa Monica police Sgt. B. Cooper. “They moved around the pier and the downtown area,” Cooper said. Police never declared an unlawful assembly. 

By 11:30 p.m. the crowd was shrinking, under the watchful eyes of officers, he said. Protests and faith-based services have been exempted from COVID-19- related orders because they are constitutionally protected rights.

CurfewCOVID-19Santa MonicaprotestNewsom
