Dozens Protest Governor's Curfew Order at Santa Monica Pier

About 80 people gathered at the Santa Monica Pier to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's limited Stay at Home order, which sets a 10 p.m. curfew prohibiting public and private gatherings, but there were no arrests, authorities said Sunday.

The protesters began gathering at the pier at 8 p.m. Saturday, said Santa Monica police Sgt. B. Cooper. “They moved around the pier and the downtown area,” Cooper said. Police never declared an unlawful assembly.

By 11:30 p.m. the crowd was shrinking, under the watchful eyes of officers, he said. Protests and faith-based services have been exempted from COVID-19- related orders because they are constitutionally protected rights.