Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in City of Industry

A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing center for Los Angeles County residents will open Monday in the City of Industry, part of a push by county officials to increase testing capacity amid surging demand.

The Industry Hills Expo Center at 16200 Temple Ave. will be converted into a testing center, operated and staffed by Total Testing Solutions. The site will feature multiple lanes with a capacity of up to 1,000 vehicles.

Dual COVID-19 PCR and Influenza A & B (flu virus) test results will be offered. The COVID site will conduct testing Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 31.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online here.

Another new COVID testing site opened this weekend in Santa Monica -- in the former Sears building at 302 Colorado Ave. -- with the capacity to test up to 1,920 people daily.

Long Beach officials announced an expanded drive-thru and walk-up testing site that will open Monday in the former Boeing parking lot near 3590 E. Wardlow Road. That site will have the capacity to test 3,000 people a day.

The expansion comes as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is fueling record numbers of infections in Los Angeles County and nationwide. On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the activation the California National Guard to help provide additional testing facilities and capacity amid the rise in demand.