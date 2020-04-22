Ex-Hospital Worker Charged With Stealing Medication at UCLA Medical Center

A former hospital pharmacy technician is set to be arraigned Wednesday on charges that he stole anti-malaria tablets that had been touted by President Donald Trump as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

Christopher Mencias Agustin of Torrance, 35, is accused of entering his workplace at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on two separate occasions to steal prescription drugs, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

More than 700 tablets of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin -- valued at about $6,700 -- were taken, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Agustin is charged with two felony counts of burglary during an emergency and one felony count of concealing or withholding stolen property exceeding $950, and could face up to four years and four months in jail if convicted as charged, according to prosecutors.

Agustin was initially arrested March 31 by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and released the next day on his own recognizance, then was re-arrested Tuesday and has remained behind bars since then in lieu of $100,000 bail, jail records show.

A study released Tuesday on the use of hydroxychloroquine on patients in Veterans Health Administration facilities found there was "an association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone'' and "no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19.''

The National Institutes of Health has cited "insufficient clinical data to recommend either for or against using chloroquine or hydoxychloroquine'' to treat coronavirus, and urged doctors to monitor patients for adverse effects if they are used, while recommending against the combination of hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin "because of the potential for toxicities.''