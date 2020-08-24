Family Shares Warning After COVID-19 Takes Life of Longtime Performer, LA Native

COVID-19 has taken the life of Los Angeles native son Eddie Daniels, a classic doo-wop performer with bands like The Amazing Platters and The Coasters, after relatives believe Daniels contracted the virus at a care facility.

Daniels' family gathered to write the obituary for a beloved artist who performed with the best of his time.

“The Temptations, Otis Redding, old school R&B singers and groups; The Dells and Delfonics," Scorpio Spicer, Daniels' stepson and an entertainer, says. "He even performed with Little Richard."

Daniels worked past age 80, until he was hospitalized with a broken leg and kidney trouble, according to his family. The singer was transferred to convalescent care, where doctors made the diagnosis.

“He didn’t go into the hospital with COVID-19," Giorgio Washington, Daniels' stepdaughter, says. "Now all of the sudden he has COVID-19? So, he said, yeah, he probably caught it during transporting back and forth between the nursing home to the dialysis facility. This don’t make sense to me.”

The family is attempting to make sense of what happened, because they say Daniels feared the virus and took precautions.

“He was too aware," Washington says. "He wouldn’t leave. He wouldn’t go outside. My mom would leave, run errands. He would not go.”

Daniels' wife of 30 years, blues singer Gardaze “Lady G.G.” Barrow is devastated.

“He’s a very good person," Barrow said. "If he wasn’t good, I wouldn’t have been with him.”

Daniels, born in Watts 82 years ago, proudly wore the nickname "Ghetto Baby."

Due to COVID-19, family says his legacy now includes a warning to others.

“Stay away from crowds," Spicer said. "Be at home until this is over with. If you have to go to work, keep your gloves and your mask on.”

Daniels' wife added, “Pray for this family, and take care of your own family.”

Next month, loved ones plan to gather inside this popular nightspot where Eddie Daniels often performed to bid “Ghetto Baby” a final farewell, while maintaining safe social distance.

“Always stay safe," Washington said. "Because he didn’t have to die for this.”

With Lady G.G. losing her husband, a GoFundMe has been created to support the widow. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you may do so here. Please note that GoFundMe takes a percentage of all revenue generated in the form of platform and other fees.