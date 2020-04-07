Four More LAPD Employees, Two More LAFD Employees Contract COVID-19

Four additional Los Angeles Police Department employees tested positive for COVID-19, the city's Emergency Operations Center reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 47.

One employee has recovered and returned to work and two are hospitalized, according to Jessica Kellogg, public information officer for the Emergency Operations Center.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has 15 employees who have tested positive for the virus. Two have recovered and returned to work, and one is hospitalized, Kellogg said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reports that 24 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and 394 employees are being quarantined, according to Deputy Trina Schrader.

Meanwhile, 12 Los Angeles County Fire Department employees have tested positive for the virus, according to the Los Angeles County Emergency Operations Joint Information Center.

"The Los Angeles County Fire Department continues on a daily basis to monitor our most important commodity, our employees," Chief Daryl L. Osby said.

"We have put into place a number of processes and stood up systems to help assess, monitor, test and treat our first responders that have been exposed and tested positive for COVID-19, so that they can recover and return to work."

It was not immediately clear how many Los Angeles County Fire Department employees have recovered and returned to duty.