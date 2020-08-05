Get a Free Antibody Test at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

What to Know Free coronavirus antibody tests will be offered at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.

The tests will be offered on an appointment basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, and again Aug. 12-14.

The tests can detect COVID-19 antibodies, which indicate that the test subject was at one time infected with the coronavirus.

The free tests are covered under the CARES Act. Click here to register.

Dozens of people were at the site early Wednesday. The free coronavirus antibody tests will be offered for six days over the next two weeks.

The free testing is being offered through a partnership between the mall, Intentional Talk Radio and Orange County-based nonprofit GUARDaHEART. Testing will be offered on an appointment basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, and again Aug. 12-14 in the mall parking lot at Stocker and Victoria View Park avenues.

The tests are designed to detect COVID-19 antibodies, which indicate that the test subject was at one time infected with the coronavirus.

"This will help ensure people of Los Angeles to know whether they have developed COVID-19 antibodies, as we work to reopen our community," GUARDaHEART founder Estrella Harrington said in a statement. "It will help slow the spread and reduce the risk of community spread. We want to ensure finances are no obstacle to battling the COVID-19 virus and ensure a safe reopening."



People can schedule a test online. Walk-up testing will also be available, but people without appointments may experience longer wait times.