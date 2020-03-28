Gelson’s Not Allowing Use of Reusable Bags After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Gelson's Markets throughout Southern California will not longer allow reusable bags in stores in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"While we understand the concerns of customers worried about the impact of plastic on the environment, the health and safety of our employees as well as our customers is our primary concern," president and CEO of Gelson's, Rob McDougall, said in a statement Saturday morning.

This comes just days after a Gelson's employee at their Pacific Palisades location, tested positive for COVID-19. The store was shut down and fully cleaned. The store re-opened Saturday morning.

Those who came in contact with the employee were told to self-isolate and were paid for their time off.

Gelson's said they also were building clear protection screens at their registers to provide protection to both employees and customers. In a statement, Gelson's also urged customers to not return merchandise to prevent the spread of coronavirus.