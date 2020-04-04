Essential workers

Governor Newsom Signs Order for Expanded Childcare for Essential COVID-19 Workers

By City News Service

Fairfax Media

People on the frontlines of the war against COVID-19 will have access to state-subsidized childcare programs under an executive order signed Saturday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The order allows the California Department of Education and California Department of Social Services to waive certain requirements to  allow childcare and after-school programs to serve essential workers, including healthcare professionals, emergency responders, law enforcement and grocery workers.

It also allows the state to take advantage of new federal pandemic provisions of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to ensure children receive nutritious meals at low or no cost.

The two agencies are required to determine how the order will be implemented no later than April 7.

