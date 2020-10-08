Health Officials Ask Riverside County Residents to Get Tested for COVID-19

Riverside County authorities are asking residents to be tested to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to stay or get out of the red tier of California’s reopening system.

According to authorities, the tests help detect active infections and slow the spread of the disease by identifying infected people and their close contacts.

Late last month, Riverside County went from the more restrictive purple level to the red level because it met the criteria for positivity and case rates, authorities said.

“Riverside County residents have sacrificed a lot, and the improved data has reflected that sacrifice. But it is critical that the community continues its widespread testing,” said Kim Saruwatari, Director of Public Health. “The tests tell us where the virus is spreading and it also helps us keep moving.”

The county can conduct up to 4,000 tests per day, with mobile teams supporting testing in specific communities, businesses or organizations by testing for one or two days. However, less than half of those exams have been carried out in recent weeks.

Health department representatives advise people with and without symptoms to get tested, as well as younger people who have not traditionally been tested at the same rate as other groups.

“I think everyone should get tested,” said Riverside County Board President and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Pérez.

“Testing is one of the most important ways to slow the spread of the virus and to keep our community healthy. It helps to quickly identify cases and isolate those who test positive for COVID-19, so they can recover without transmitting the virus to others. Testing is for everyone and it’s free, regardless of immigration status.

People without insurance also qualify for the test and people without symptoms can also get tested.

There are 12 test sites spread throughout Riverside County where residents can take the test for free. For a list of testing sites in Riverside, click here.

For a list of sites in the state, click here.

