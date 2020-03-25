Here’s a Map With Healthy Food Providers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched an online map Wednesday that shows locations of critical food resources for residents.

The "Food Access in L.A.'' map is accessible online and it includes information on local food pantries, Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab-and-Go centers and certain markets that are open across the city.

Check out the map here.

"The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone in Los Angeles, especially working and low-income families,'' Galperin said. "But even with schools and businesses shuttered, families can still access healthy and nutritious meals.''

In addition to mapping food distribution locations, users can also see how accessible grocery stores are to them in different Los Angeles neighborhoods and to find out if they are open.

Other maps from the controller's office at available at lacontroller.org/resourcemaps.

You can also check out a map by NBCLA below of grab-and-go food centers.