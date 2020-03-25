healthy food choices

Here’s a Map With Healthy Food Providers During Coronavirus Pandemic

The "Food Access in L.A.'' map is accessible online and it includes information on local food pantries, Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab-and-Go centers and certain markets that are open across the city.

By City News Service

a map shows healthy food options
LA Controller

The LA Controller released maps showing where people can get groceries, food pantry options and more amid the coronavirus pandemic March 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Los Angeles Controller Ron Galperin launched an online map Wednesday that shows locations of critical food resources for residents.

The "Food Access in L.A.'' map is accessible online and it includes information on local food pantries, Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab-and-Go centers and certain markets that are open across the city.

Check out the map here.

Stay at Home 2 hours ago

Online Movie Lists Are Popping

First Alert Forecast 2 hours ago

Here’s Everything You Need to Snow About SoCal’s Next Spring Storm

"The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the lives and livelihoods of everyone in Los Angeles, especially working and low-income families,'' Galperin said. "But even with schools and businesses shuttered, families can still access healthy and nutritious meals.''

In addition to mapping food distribution locations, users can also see how accessible grocery stores are to them in different Los Angeles neighborhoods and to find out if they are open.

Other maps from the controller's office at available at lacontroller.org/resourcemaps.

You can also check out a map by NBCLA below of grab-and-go food centers.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

healthy food choicescoronavirushealthfood
Local Coronavirus Pandemic California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us