Here’s Your List of Virtual Easter Sunday Services Across SoCal

With California churches and cathedrals closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many congregants will not be able to celebrate Easter at their local place of worship. However, that does not mean that Easter services have been canceled. Churches and cathedrals across Southern California have moved their services online, allowing those wanting to celebrate the culmination of Holy Week to do so.

See below for a list of some virtual Easter Sunday services.

Note: This page will be continually updated as more information becomes available.

LA County: