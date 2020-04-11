Easter Sunday

Here’s Your List of Virtual Easter Sunday Services Across SoCal

Celebrate Easter Sunday from the comfort of your couch.

By Christian Leonard

Getty Images

BATHEASTON, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Members of Bath Churches Together brave the weather as they hold an outdoor service on the top of Little Solsbury Hill following their annual Good Friday Cross walk on April 2, 2010 in Batheaston, near Bath, England. Across the globe Christians are marking Good Friday, a religious holiday which precedes Easter Sunday and commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus – an event central to Christian theology. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

With California churches and cathedrals closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many congregants will not be able to celebrate Easter at their local place of worship. However, that does not mean that Easter services have been canceled. Churches and cathedrals across Southern California have moved their services online, allowing those wanting to celebrate the culmination of Holy Week to do so.

See below for a list of some virtual Easter Sunday services.

Note: This page will be continually updated as more information becomes available. 

LA County:

This article tagged under:

Easter SundayOrange CountyLA CountyRiverside CountyVENTURA COUNTY
