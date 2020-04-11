Here’s Your List of Virtual Easter Sunday Services Across SoCal

With California churches and cathedrals closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many congregants will not be able to celebrate Easter at their local place of worship. However, that does not mean that Easter services have been canceled. Churches and cathedrals across Southern California have moved their services online, allowing those wanting to celebrate the culmination of Holy Week to do so.
See below for a list of some virtual Easter Sunday services.
Note: This page will be continually updated as more information becomes available.
LA County:
- Calvary Bible Church, based in Burbank: Service at 9 a.m.
- Calvary Chapel Golden Springs, based in Diamond Bar: Services at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, based in Los Angeles: Spanish-language service at 7 a.m., English-language service at 10 a.m.
- The Church on the Way, based in Van Nuys: English-language services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Spanish-language service at 1:30 p.m.
- City of Refuge, based in Gardena: Services at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- CrosspointLA, based in Pasadena: Service at 10:30 a.m.
- First African Methodist Episcopal Church, based in Los Angeles: Service at 9:55 a.m.
- First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, based in Los Angeles: Service at 10:30 a.m.
- Hillsong California, based in Los Angeles: Services at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
- St. Gregory Armenian Catholic Church, based in Glendale: English-language service at 9:30 a.m., Armenian-language service at 11 a.m.
- St. John's Cathedral, based in Los Angeles: Service at 11 a.m.
- St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, based in Azusa: English-language service at 11 a.m., Spanish-language service at 1 p.m.
- West Angeles Church of God in Christ, based in Los Angeles: Services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Whittier Area Community Church, based in Whittier: Services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Unite, based in Pasadena: Services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.