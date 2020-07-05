Hospitalizations Rise, as Orange County Reports Another 663 COVID-19 Cases

Orange County reported 663 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Sunday, bringing the county's totals to 16,854 cases and 366 deaths.

The county's cases included 1,218 residents of skilled nursing facilities, 406 jail inmates and 111 homeless people, according to the OC Health Care Agency.

Of the three deaths announced Sunday, one was a resident of a skilled nursing facility and two were residents who were not living in a care facility. The total number of fatalities include 191 residents of skilled nursing facilities and 14 residents of assisted-living facilities.

The number of hospitalized patients in Orange County rose from 594 Saturday to 624, with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 193 to 197.

County officials reported that they had performed 266,502 COVID-19 tests, with 8,350 documented recoveries.

The new numbers came as most county beaches prepared to reopen Monday after closing for the Fourth of July weekend to prevent further spread of the virus.