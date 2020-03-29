Inglewood Beauty Supply Sells Masks to Help Community Amid Pandemic

As the search for personal protective equipment continues throughout Southern California, an unlikely spot in Inglewood has been fulfilling some critical needs.

Sol Beauty Supply has been helping caregivers in the Inglewood get critical hard to get items like masks and gloves. The owners of Sol Beauty Supply said they’re committed to helping their community fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The beauty supply has been designated as an essential business designation which keeps the doors open. By keeping the doors open this allows sales to caregivers and those worried about the pandemic not just the beauty trade.

Damon Haley, owner of the store said he convinced a vendor to part with the much needed supplies in order to give them back to the community.

“We talked about how the community needed them," said Haley. "We talked about how it’s vital for us in terms of what’s going on right now. In addition to the germicidal & viruscide and disinfectant, we provide masks as well."

Sol Beauty now sells a variety of masks... including some that cost just a dollar a piece. The store even carries the N-95 face mask with two for $12.99.

One local pastor said the need for awareness and protective equipment is acute in the Black Community.

"We’ve not seen in the public too many African American faces, to say this is really a pandemic in our community," said Douglas Nelson of True Zion Missionary Baptist Church. "I think that as those stories begin to spread and get across the country, we’ll hear about it."

Haley said that with customer spacing, disinfecting surfaces and life saving inventory, he is just trying to fulfill a vital need.

"We’re not gouging by any stretch of the imagination," said Haley. "We got a call from a councilman, says they were quoted six dollars for this mask right here. They came immediately over, bought six or seven boxes."

Haley said a lot of customers only buy a few masks at a time. He’s now in talks with food banks & small businesses... for some sort of community giveaway in the future.