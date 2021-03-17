CDC

Is 3 Feet Enough For Social Distancing in Schools? CDC Looking Into Relaxing Guidelines

The current CDC recommendation of 6 feet limits the number of students who can fit in a classroom

Giani Clarke,18, a senior at Wilson High School, takes a test in her AP Statistics class. The desks are doubled as a way to provide more social distancing.
Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into whether 6 feet of distance is necessary to keep students safe at school — or if 3 feet will suffice, NBC News reports.

The debate carries major implications for school reopenings: The current CDC guidance recommends maintaining 6 feet of distance between students, severely limiting the number of people who can safely fit into each classroom.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

One study, published last week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, compared the rates of Covid-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts public schools with different physical distancing requirements.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you.

coronavirus 28 mins ago

Tinhorn Flats Continues to Defy COVID Shutdown Orders Despite Being Padlocked

covid-19 vaccine 1 hour ago

People Wear Ballgowns, Black-Tie to Get Vaccines: ‘Biggest Event of My Lifetime'

Among more than 240 school districts studied, Covid-19 case rates were similar whether the districts required physical distancing of 3 feet or 6 feet.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CDCcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicvaccineSchools
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us