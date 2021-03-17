Is 3 Feet Enough For Social Distancing in Schools? CDC Looking Into Relaxing Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into whether 6 feet of distance is necessary to keep students safe at school — or if 3 feet will suffice, NBC News reports.

The debate carries major implications for school reopenings: The current CDC guidance recommends maintaining 6 feet of distance between students, severely limiting the number of people who can safely fit into each classroom.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

One study, published last week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, compared the rates of Covid-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts public schools with different physical distancing requirements.

Among more than 240 school districts studied, Covid-19 case rates were similar whether the districts required physical distancing of 3 feet or 6 feet.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com