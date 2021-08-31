COVID-19

KISS Postpones Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19

Bandmate Paul Stanley recenty tweeted that he has recovered from COVID-19.

Kiss the band
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for A&E

Rock band KISS is postponing some tour dates after announcing that Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild'' symptoms. 

The band postponed its next four tour dates, with plans of returning to the stage for its Sept. 9 show in Irvine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Simmons’ positive test came after frontman Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he has recovered from COVID-19. Simmons will remain at homer the next 10 days, the band said. 

According to the statement, doctors have told band members they should be able to resume their tour beginning with the scheduled show at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine.

The four postponed shows are in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

CDC Director Says Unvaccinated People Shouldn't Travel Over Labor Day Weekend

coronavirus 17 hours ago

Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Travelers Are Going to Different Sets of Caribbean Islands

Simmons, 72, is an outspoken supporter of COVID vaccines and vaccine mandates. The band previously stated that all of its members and tour crew are fully vaccinated.

Residents who are fully vaccinated should still be concerned about breakthrough infections, but the shots are likely to lessen the severity of the illness and keep them out of a hospital if they do contract the virus, health officials have said. 

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us