LA Apparel, Which Has Been Manufacturing Masks, Shut Down After COVID-19 Outbreaks

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday that it had shut down over the weekend a business with more than 100 recent COVID-19 cases. Officials did not identify the company, but NBCLA has learned the closed business was prominent garment manufacturing company LA Apparel.

LA Apparel founder Dov Charney Tuesday shared his urgency to complete another cycle of COVID-19 testing for the more than 2,000 idled workers at his plants in South Los Angeles.

In March, when the novel coronavirus was taking root, Charney had his LA Apparel company pivot to manufacturing masks and other protective garments, even donating some for free.

Three months later, his three plants in South LA on East 59th Street have been shut down, after more than 150 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-three people tested positive in one plant, 61 tested positive in another and 67 were positive for COVID-19 in the third.

According to LA County's figures, the largest outbreak in a workplace setting occurred in Vernon last month at the Smithfield Farmer John meatpacking plant, home of the Dodger Dog. There, 154 workers had tested positive by late May.

As NBCLA's I-Team reported, Smithfield installed plexiglas separations and other anti-infection spread measures. Another 24 positive cases have been confirmed since then, but the plant remains open--unlike the three LA Apparel factories.

When NBCLA's Kim Baldonado visited in March, no one was seen without a mask. Charney said Tuesday his team is re-engineering the work floor and will submit a plan to Public Health. He also said that all 2,000 employees will be tested for COVID-19 by later this week, with employees having taken the test for at least a second time and in some cases a fourth time.

In recent weeks, Charney said he has experienced increasing difficulty finding available COVID-19 testing for his employees.

As NBCLA's I-Team reported, LA's COVID-19 testing website was showing all appointments filled for several days last week. It all depends on getting needed approval, but Charney said he hopes to have enough staff cleared by native testing to return to work within a few days, and he hopes to resume manufacturing sometime this weekend.

Public Health did not immediately respond to requests for further information on the LA Apparel situation.