LA Archdiocese to Make Masses Available Online

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles will air Sunday's English-language Mass at 10 a.m. on its digital channel 7.2, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes it too perilous for many people to attend the outdoor service mandated by state health orders.

New California guidelines limit places of worship from holding services inside, and while some parishes will celebrate Mass outdoors, many cannot due to space and resource limitations, church officials said.

Masses celebrated at downtown L.A.'s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and other parishes of the Archdiocese are being offered via livestream to bring the celebration of the Eucharist, an integral part of the Catholic faith, to the faithful.

"In this challenging time of the coronavirus, it is a great blessing that we can keep bringing the celebration of the Eucharist directly to our people's homes," Archbishop Jose Gomez said. "I am encouraging people to return to their parishes when possible to celebrate the Mass outdoors, but the 'virtual' Mass -- via television, radio, and the internet -- is a beautiful option for those who are sick or vulnerable or otherwise unable to get to church. We will keep worshipping God and keep praying for the sick, our health care workers, and an end to this pandemic."

The broadcast of Sunday's Mass will be available on the Localish Network, over the air on digital channel 7.2 (check local listing for your provider), and via cable on Spectrum 1246 or 703, Frontier 467, COX Cable 1133 and Mediacom 520.

In order to ensure that the faithful can participate in the celebration of Mass from home, especially those who may not have internet or cable access, the Archdiocese established partnerships with local Catholic and secular radio and television stations. Univision Los Angeles has been airing daily and Sunday Masses in Spanish at 7 a.m. via Univision's local UniMas KFTR- TV, Channel 46 since the Archdiocese announced the closure of parishes on March 16.

Catholic media are also helping to bring Holy Mass directly to the Catholic faithful by airing Masses in English and Spanish on cable, radio and via the internet on Relevant Radio (930 AM), The Catholic Channel on SiriusXM, Guadalupe Radio and El Sembrador TV and Radio (ESNE).

Catholics can find a listing of available livestreams and broadcasts of Masses in the Archdiocese at lacatholics.org/mass-for-the-homebound.

The archdiocese consists of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.