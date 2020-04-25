LA County Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 900, Total Cases Nearly 20K

Another 48 people died as a result of COVID-19 and 607 new cases were confirmed in the county, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Saturday.

Thirty-seven of the people who died were over the age of 65 and nine of the people were between the ages of 41 and 65, the department said in a statement.

With Saturday's report, 895 people were confirmed to have died in LA County as a result of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while a total of 19,107 positive cases had been logged by county health officials.

Public Health said 92% of the people who had died had underlying health conditions, and 4,319 of the people who tested positive --23% of positive cases--had been hospitalized at some point during their illness, according to the Department of Public Health.

Said Public Health, "Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 820 people (97 percent of the cases); 37% of deaths occurred among Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 18% among Asian residents, 14% among African American residents, 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 17 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents."

