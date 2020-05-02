LA County Gives $3 Million to Food Bank for Coronavirus Relief

County officials announced a $3 million allocation Saturday to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to connect people with needed resources during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Given the current situation, this allocation from Los Angeles County will immediately fund emergency distributions and increase the amount of food provided to the communities most impacted by COVID-19," said Michael Flood, the Food Bank's president and CEO. "We are proud to be working with the County at this critical time."

Officials estimate that an estimated two million residents in Los Angeles County experience food insecurity on an ongoing basis -- more than any county in the nation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been met with heartrending and widespread hunger among Los Angeles County communities," County Supervisor Hilda Solis said. "The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has always been a critical partner in addressing food security, and it is rising to the challenge in collaboration with the County so that families can put food on the table. L.A. County is committed to fighting hunger, and I want people to know that if you need food, we are here for you."

Since mid-March, the organization has managed food distribution events throughout the county while employing physical distancing protocols to protect staff, volunteers, and the public.

Residents can enroll for food vouchers, find free meals in their neighborhood and request delivery assistance, if needed, at the county's website or can dial 2 1-1. Up-to-date information about the county's response to COVID-19 is also available at the county's coronavirus response page and Twitter account.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, established in 1973, distributes food directly to families, seniors and children and also through a network of 600 partner agencies.

More information is available at the food bank's website.