LA County Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths, as Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

Los Angeles County reported 1,789 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths Sunday, bringing the county's totals to 208,528 cases and 4,977 fatalities.

Sunday's reported case numbers included all of the current lab reports from the state's electronic lab report system, but did not include backlog numbers from a recent glitch in the system. State officials anticipate sending the backlog of lab reports over the upcoming days.

In a continuing bit of good news, hospitalizations continued to decline, with 1,568 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 31% in intensive care -- down from 1,610 on Saturday, and down significantly from the 2,200 level of about a month ago. The hospitalization numbers were averaging about 2,000 a day last week.

The technical glitch has not affected the reported number of hospitalizations.

Younger residents continue to make up the majority of positive new cases. Of the new cases reported Sunday, 69% are under the age of 50.

"There are many people that are grieving the loss of a family member or friend who died as a result of COVID-19. We think about you every day and wish you healing and peace during this difficult time," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health. "As we begin to see the curve flattening again, I want to urge everyone to remain cautious and attentive to the reality of COVID-19; it is not going away any time soon. If we return to life as we knew it before the pandemic hit, we will see cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase once again. The protocols and protective measures provided by the health officer orders create opportunities for us continue on a recovery journey -- but only if they are followed. Please avoid parties and crowded situations, wear face coverings at all times when out of your home, maintain physical distance from people you don't live with, and wash your hands frequently."

Given the past ELR delays, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support.

Testing results were available for 1,932,963 individuals as of Sunday, with 10% of all people testing positive.