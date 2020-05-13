Watch Live: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Provides Coronavirus Updates

After Los Angeles opened its beaches as the latest loosening of coronavirus restrictions, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday announced updates to the Safer at Home Order that was due to expire Friday.

All retail locations are now allowed to be open for curbside pickup early, the mayor said. In addition, Garcetti said manufacturing that supports retail can also open.

All Angelenos, except children, are now required to wear face coverings when they are near people from outside their household, the mayor said.

Garcetti said tennis courts and archery ranges were among the outdoor activities being allowed back open.

Also, the mayor said the updated order does not have an end date.

Please check back for updates