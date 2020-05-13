Los Angeles

Watch Live: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Provides Coronavirus Updates

By Staff Reports

After Los Angeles opened its beaches as the latest loosening of coronavirus restrictions, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Wednesday announced updates to the Safer at Home Order that was due to expire Friday.

All retail locations are now allowed to be open for curbside pickup early, the mayor said. In addition, Garcetti said manufacturing that supports retail can also open.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Hollywood Bowl 31 mins ago

Hollywood Bowl Season Is Canceled for the First Time Ever

West Covina 43 mins ago

Foster Dad Accused of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

All Angelenos, except children, are now required to wear face coverings when they are near people from outside their household, the mayor said.

Garcetti said tennis courts and archery ranges were among the outdoor activities being allowed back open.

Also, the mayor said the updated order does not have an end date.

Please check back for updates

This article tagged under:

Los AngelescoronavirusCOVID-19Eric GarcettiMayor Garcetti
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us