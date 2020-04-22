Watch Live: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Opens Testing to Asymptomatic Essential Workers

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that testing would be opened up to all critical workers, with or without symotoms.

"Starting tomorrow, health care professions, grocery store workers, first responders and critical government personnel can get a test even if you don't have symptoms," Garcetti said.

Workers can contact their employers about how to get priority access, the mayor said.

LA County has the capacity to test 12,200 people daily, Garcetti said.

On the day, LA County reported 66 more deaths and more than 1,300 new cases related to COVID-19, pushing county deaths past 700 and cases past 16,000.

The city also distributed debit cards, called the Angeleno card, to residents of low-income households.

