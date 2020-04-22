Los Angeles

Watch Live: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Opens Testing to Asymptomatic Essential Workers

By Staff Reports

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that testing would be opened up to all critical workers, with or without symotoms.

"Starting tomorrow, health care professions, grocery store workers, first responders and critical government personnel can get a test even if you don't have symptoms," Garcetti said.

Workers can contact their employers about how to get priority access, the mayor said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA County 29 mins ago

LA County COVID-19 Deaths Pass 700, Cases Top 16,000

Earth Day 58 mins ago

Earth Day Glows on at Our Solar-Powered Ferris Wheel

LA County has the capacity to test 12,200 people daily, Garcetti said.

On the day, LA County reported 66 more deaths and more than 1,300 new cases related to COVID-19, pushing county deaths past 700 and cases past 16,000.

The city also distributed debit cards, called the Angeleno card, to residents of low-income households.

Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelescoronavirusEric GarcettiMayor Garcetti
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us