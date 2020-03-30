Los Angeles

LA Mayor Closing Farmer’s Markets, Says COVID-19 Testing Doubling This Week

NBCLA

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday was scheduled to hold his daily new conference to update the city on efforts to combat the coronavirus.

The mayor was expected to provide details on the spread of COVID-19 after finishing the second week of "safer at home."

In addition, Garcetti was expected to discuss updates on the city's methods for testing at-risk individuals. As of Monday, the city had administered 6,741 tests, with the mayor saying that number would jump to 13,000 by Thursday.

Please check back for updates.

