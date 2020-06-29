LA Recreation And Parks Department Offers Free Meals To Kids Through Aug. 14

The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks announced it will provide free lunches to children, up to 18 years old, Monday through Aug. 14 at certain city parks through its Summer Food Service Program.

"During these unprecedented times, we know the need for providing free lunch is greater this summer," Recreation and Parks General Manager Michael Shull said. "We are thankful for the Summer Food Service Program, which continues to have a positive impact on the lives of many families and youth across our city."

The goal of the Summer Food Service Program is to ensure children receive at least one nutritious and balanced meal when school is not in session, Recreation and Parks officials said.

The "grab-and-go" meals will be provided for pickup, and Recreation and Parks officials said pickup times will vary by location.

The lunch menu offers a variety of healthy food options such as fresh deli sandwiches, salad and a serving of fresh fruit or vegetables and milk, and the lunches meet all U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition standards as well as the city's Good Food Purchasing Policy.

To find participating park locations, visit www.laparks.org/foodprogram or call 818-516-2383 or 818-546-2384.