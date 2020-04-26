LAPD

LAPD Says 77 Employees Have Tested Positive For COVID-19; 33 Back on Duty

Fourteen LAFD personnel have recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.

By City News Service

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers wear facial covering while monitoring an “Open California” rally in downtown Los Angeles, on April 22, 2020. – Over the past week there have been scattered protests in several US states against confinement measures, from New Hampshire, Maryland and Pennsylvania to Texas and California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The number of Los Angeles Police Department employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 77, officials said this weekend.

Of those cases, 33 have recovered and returned to full duty, one individual is hospitalized, and all other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering, according to Jessica Kellogg, public information officer for the city Emergency Operations Center.

Kellogg also said the number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who have tested positive for the virus remains at 20. That number has been unchanged for over a week. Fourteen LAFD personnel have recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.

The remaining six employees are isolated and recovering at home, Kellogg said Saturday.

LAFD Apr 10

New LAFD Recruits Graduate Early, Join Front-Lines Against COVID-19 Pandemic

LAPD Apr 18

LAPD Officer Returns Home After Nearly Dying of Coronavirus

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDcoronavirusLAFD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us