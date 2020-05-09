Large Birthday Party Sparked COVID-19 Outbreak, Pasadena Officials Say

Pasadena health officials are cautioning residents to stay at home and avoid social gatherings on Mother's Day weekend, after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was traced back to a recent birthday party in the city.

"PPHD (Pasadena Public Health Department) recently identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases among attendees of a birthday party," city officials announced Saturday. "Through contact tracing, the PPHD disease investigation team discovered more than five laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and many more ill individuals."

The party was attended by a large number of extended family members and friends after the city's Safer at Home Order was issued.

"The index, or first patient in the outbreak identified with the disease, was coughing and not wearing a face covering at the party. Guests were also not wearing face coverings or practicing social distancing. As a result, officials said, COVID-19 spread among party attendees," the city's statement said.

"This is an example of how good contact tracing can identify disease clusters and tell us more about the spread of disease in our community," said Dr. Matthew Feaster, PPHD epidemiologist. "We're grateful to our large team of public health nurses, case investigators, and contact tracers who help track the virus and prevent the disease from spreading to other members of our community."

"Pasadena residents who stay home keep themselves and their loved ones protected from COVID-19," added Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, director and health officer of PPHD. "Although we are moving forward with small modifications to the Safer at Home Order, gatherings of people who do not live in the same household are still prohibited."

Goh said COVID-19 remains "highly contagious" and that social distancing, frequent hand washing as well as wearing face coverings remain the best defense against the virus.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Rose Bowl and ChapCare's Kathryn Barger Health Center. Appointments are required. Register here.