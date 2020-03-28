LAUSD Providing 100,000 Masks To Area Hospitals

The Los Angeles Unified School District is providing 100,000 N-95 masks to 10 area hospitals, Superintendent Austin Beutner said Saturday.

The district had purchased personal protective equipment, including masks, to use for emergencies such as fires, Beutner said.

Los Angeles Unified employees and volunteers are using a portion of the masks for staff at the Grab & Go Food Centers it is operating to provide meals to students and families in need.

The hospitals receiving the masks are: