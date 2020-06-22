LAX to Test Thermal Scans in Response to the Pandemic

New safety measures being installed at LAX in response to the coronavirus pandemic are among the topics up for discussion Monday when Mayor Eric Garcetti meets with airport officials.

Garrcetti will be joined by Los Angeles World Airports CEO Designate Justin Erbacci and Board of Airport Commissioners President Sean Burton.

Live video will be provided above when available.

The new measures are part of a pilot program that includes cameras that can detect elevated body temperatures. The program will help determine whether thermal imaging is effective at detecting people who might be sick.

The cameras are designed to detect body temperatures of 100.4 degrees or more, the current CDC standard for a fever. The TSA, CDC and county department of public health are part of the study.

The thermal imaging camera tests will be at two locations in the Tom Bradley International Terminal -- the main entrance and near select international arrival gates. If a high temperature is detected, the traveler will be asked to undergo a secondary screening by a medical professional.

The cameras will not store, transmit or share data or images.

The pilot program will begin in late June.